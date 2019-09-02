Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $161.72. 1,866,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.