Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,043 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,945,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,983 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $8,228,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 638.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.08. 332,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,799. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.