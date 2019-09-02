Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.35. 84,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $168.88.

