Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $27.77 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,553,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,649,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $137.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

