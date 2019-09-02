Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $762,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.84. 500,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,218. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

