Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $95.31. 924,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

