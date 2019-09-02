Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Sells C$145,600.00 in Stock

Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 130,000 shares of Roxgold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,000.

Paul Andrew Criddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roxgold alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Andrew Criddle sold 112,500 shares of Roxgold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$135,112.50.

Roxgold Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$1.40.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.