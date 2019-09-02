Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Performer Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 274.85 ($3.59).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 185.45 ($2.42) on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

