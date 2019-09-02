Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intercorp Financial does not pay a dividend. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Intercorp Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.31 $2.79 billion $0.48 9.44 Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.89% 6.04% 0.40% Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Intercorp Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2 4 3 0 2.11 Intercorp Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Intercorp Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats Intercorp Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.