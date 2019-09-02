Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $102.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the highest is $103.40 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $99.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $467.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.25 million to $468.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.99 million, with estimates ranging from $503.92 million to $510.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. ValuEngine downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 388.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 361,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,551,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $586.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.