RWWM Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWWM Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,360 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 10.7% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.52. 5,835,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.