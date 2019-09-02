Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.33

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and traded as high as $140.17. Safran shares last traded at $140.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

