Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.17

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $16.82. Salzgitter shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 144,167 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SZG shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.61 ($28.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $869.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.17.

About Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

