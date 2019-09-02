Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s focus on streamlining operations and pursuing business development deals is encouraging. Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment, particularly, is on a strong footing with recent FDA approvals of new drugs Libtayo and Cablivi, and Dupixent for its second indication in asthma. Dupixent could prove to be an important growth driver. The performance of the Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare franchises has also improved of late. Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong and it has delivered important results with several positive data read-outs and the achievement of regulatory milestones this year. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $37,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

