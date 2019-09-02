Scala Price Down 22.5% Today (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded flat against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $540,775.00 and $373.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.01310497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089702 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021433 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

