Schaller Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,431 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.72. 2,620,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

