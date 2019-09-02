Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

