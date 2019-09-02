Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.2% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 17,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

SLB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,540,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

