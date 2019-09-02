Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.05. 778,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,950. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

