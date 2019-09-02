Selfkey (KEY) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin and RightBTC. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $47,584.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.98 or 0.04628488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.