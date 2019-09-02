Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their outperformer rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $547,611.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,383.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $55,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,980.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,333 shares of company stock worth $3,802,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 127.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 555,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $38,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 60.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 79.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 28.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.