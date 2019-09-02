Shamrock Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 1,355,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. 12,548,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,563,848. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

