Shamrock Asset Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,303 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $68,303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,623. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

