Shamrock Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.66. 2,039,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

