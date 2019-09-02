Shamrock Asset Management LLC Purchases 106,423 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 1,164.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,423 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK accounts for 4.8% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 244.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of BMV:IXUS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12-month low of $1,050.00 and a 12-month high of $1,260.00.

