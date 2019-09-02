Shard Hits 1-Day Volume of $336.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $983,697.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,855,566 coins and its circulating supply is 19,532,578 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.