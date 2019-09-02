Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Shift has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $6,350.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002019 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,385,914 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.