Shockwave Medical Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical’s (NASDAQ:SWAV) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shockwave Medical had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 7th. The total size of the offering was $96,900,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.13. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

