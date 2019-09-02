Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Chesnara to a hold rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt raised Chesnara to a hold rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

CSN opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63. Chesnara has a 12 month low of GBX 286 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 394 ($5.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 7.43 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.31%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

