Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

GPH opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.97.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.