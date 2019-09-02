Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Shares Up 2.2%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) shares shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 6,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sky Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

