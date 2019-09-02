Smartlands (SLT) Price Tops $0.79

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Smartlands has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. Smartlands has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $1,005.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01291674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Smartlands

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

