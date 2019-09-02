Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smiths Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Smiths Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,669.50 ($21.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,591.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.71. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,676.50 ($21.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.