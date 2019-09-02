SnapCoin (SNPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $524,190.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $524,190.00 and $35,564.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.04662429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.