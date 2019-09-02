Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann upgraded Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $387.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,755,000. Emory University raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 335.0% during the first quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 78.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.