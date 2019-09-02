South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens reiterated a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $73.58 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that South State will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In other news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.