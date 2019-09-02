Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $656.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $951.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 397,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 334,417 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,753,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,600,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $855.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

