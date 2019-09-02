SpaceChain (SPC) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.53 million and $180,230.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and EXX. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

