SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,722,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3,502.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 632,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 615,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,430,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 421,297 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 354,947 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 599,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.40. 887,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,493. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

