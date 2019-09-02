SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Trading 0.4% Higher

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.35 and last traded at $71.35, 409 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.50% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

