Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.82. 3,649,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,393. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

