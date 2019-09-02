Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.