Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases 6,690 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,147. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

