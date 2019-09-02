Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $11,342,038. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.56. 4,296,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

