Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 987.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 191,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. 3,672,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

