Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.74 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.67 ($1.18), 231,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.65 ($1.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.80.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

