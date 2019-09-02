Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $16.22. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 8,191 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. Research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

