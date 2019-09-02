Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 13,500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,969,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,971,152. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.