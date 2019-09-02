Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,146. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

