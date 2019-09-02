Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,454 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 625,018 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 445,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,828,000 after buying an additional 407,812 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.75 on Monday, hitting $1,188.10. 856,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,158.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $823.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

